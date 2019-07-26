Nastya Kamensky told how her ordinary day
Ukrainian pop diva Nastya Kamensky (NK), which recently was struck by his candid outfit on stage, even fans, have shared in the social network of another personal photo, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
In Instagram celebrity published a picture from the bathroom, where posing in only underwear. Under the photo Kamensky replied to the questions of followers about how her typical day. This time in the profile of a star without its critics. The followers admire the figure of the singer.
“Surely you’re wondering how my day’s going. Now tell,” wrote under the Kamensky. In his post, the singer called himself a man of “time management” — she doesn’t like to waste time in vain and lives on schedule.
A photo of a celebrity in a set of white linen only for the first hour, has collected more than 140 thousand likes. In the comments began to discuss the figure of the singer and her appearance in General.
“But this is beautiful,” “different, so you look much nicer”, “the Beauty. Figure chic”, “Elegant woman”, “Anastasia stop to dress on stage like a school girl and everything will be fine. You are a beautiful girl,” said under the picture.
We will remind, earlier at the disposal of the Lime was a document which became known when Potap and Nastya Kamensky got married actually. As it turned out, more than six months, the pair hid their marriage.