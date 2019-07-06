Nastya Kamensky tried on outfit

Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky, newly married, has caused controversy among subscribers a new photo. The star has published on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.

Kamensky posing on the concrete steps in the overall color Marsala. The top of the dress is made from top, connected at the neck and opening the shoulders and abdomen. The bottom is flared, wide-leg trousers.

Star complements the image of collected hair and a few thin bracelets on her left arm.

The opinion of fans about the outfit of the stars dispersed. One he liked, and they said in the comments that Kamensky “beautiful as always”. Others called jumpsuit is terrible, and criticized the choice of the stars.

