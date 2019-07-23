Nastya Kamensky undressed on the roof (photo)
Popular singer Nastya Kamensky after a little European vacation, during which she and her husband Potap lit on the Rammstein concert in Prague, surprised fans with a bold photo shoot. The star appeared on the pages of world-famous glossy L’officiel, Ukraine! Spicy stills Nastya has published on his page in Instagram.
On black-and-whites Kamensky posing in a tight bodysuit and sports top, with long sleeves, closed the piece with a plunging neckline and lingerie.
The shooting took place on the roof of a skyscraper in Kiev on the background of urban landscapes.
“To help make this happen should be hard on them to work. Set yourself goals and go for it. Believe in yourself and never stop because each step makes you closer to the dream. Do not be afraid of difficulties, they builds character. And don’t be afraid if something does not work the first time, because it is the experience through which you learn. Be persistent, stick to your goals and succeed!”, — wrote Nastya under one of the photos.
Subscribers were delighted from new hot photos of beauty. In the review they showered her with compliments.
“What is delicious”, “Unreal”, “Wow, no words! Chic”, “Very beautiful woman! Feminine! That, unfortunately, we have now a rarity in the world… I have a natural femininity, natural!”, “True beauty”, “her Lucky husband, Hot, tasty and awesome beautiful” — written by fans under the photo.
