Nastya Kamensky was fascinated by a striking outfit on the set of the X factor
The singer said that immediately came to Kiev after the concert in another city
Nastya Kamensky not used to sitting still, and the summer is particularly fruitful time for artists, because most of them at this period of the scheduled tour. NK is no exception, in addition, the star took the referee’s chair on the show “X-factor” and is happy to share with fans photo images, which will appear in the ethers. So, she has published in Instagram the onion in the original outfit.
The singer said that she used with the rapid pace of life – yesterday was the concert in Kharkov, and today are involved in the shooting in Kiev.
“The Opera is called “Figaro here, Figaro there”. Yesterday I was on and off the concert in Kharkov. By the way, thank you all. And some 5 hours on the bus, and I’m on the set of “X-factor,” boasted the actress.
She published a frame from the dressing room, where posing in an extravagant suit. One half of the outfit is black, and the other side is white with large print labels. Their way she added the belt and yellow shoes with pointed toes.
Special attention deserves the star hairstyle. Her hair was smoothly combed back, but as a trend accessory, the hair was fixed from both sides by two pins.