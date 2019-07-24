Nastya Kamensky was married to Potap a year ago
Popular singer Nastya Kamensky actually was married to producer and showman Potap a year ago. Celebrity couple several years concealed his affair. And even when it officially became husband and wife, were able to hide it from the public.
It turns out that Nastya Kamensky and Alexei Potapenko officially registered their relationship in the last year. 18 October 2018 the singer and producer officially became husband and wife.
A big wedding with family and stellar friends, they played on may 23 in Kiev in the rustic restaurant, without the presence of the press. Only after the celebrations, the couple began to share the touching frames. After they went by private plane to their honeymoon, which was spent in a luxury hotel in Turkey.
Now Potap and Nastya do not hide their feelings and often delight fans of romantic frames.
The pair has published a video message in which he denied rumors that their wedding was a PR.
