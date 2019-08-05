Nastya Kamensky was moved by the touching kiss with Potapov

The couple is very happy.

The singer Nastya Kamensky quickly mastered the most important secrets of family life: spend more time together, thanking a loved one for care and, of course, not to forget the kisses.

In Hythe Peligroso NK says that she likes dangerous guys. However, the new Sunny photo with her husband makes it clear that it is only the words of the song: Potap enjoys the arms of a Nasty, clinging to her lips and “catches” a little kiss.

By the way, the star couple called “the Bear and the diamond”, but after romantic photos Ukrainian rapper wants to be called cute love bear. Well, love works wonders!

