Nastya Kamensky was named one of the most important points of his life
Nastya Kamensky shared with his fans another sports motivation. The Ukrainian singer pointed to one of the important points in your lifestyle – namely, the mode of the day. The singer stressed that it is very important to get up early. When you do this the sooner the better.
So, on his instagram-page stories Kamensky published a short video recorded by her in the car. Nastya – behind the wheel, she’s not wearing makeup, except for cosmetic patches under the eyes (to relieve swelling). Singer pointed out that the video was recorded at 05.36 am! However, despite the early hour Kameskih looks absolutely happy and satisfied.
It turned out that the performer goes for a morning jog. Note that Nastia is training with his personal trainer. And very often training is held in the Botanical garden of them. N. Grishko in Kiev.
“Good morning, spluga” — cute appeals to fans Kamensky.
“What is the advantage to get up very early? No cars! Very quickly you can fly, because during the day all the time standing in traffic jams. I’m going for a run! Dorval to the sport. I just love to get up early. Guys, this is really high. Once you get used to it, you just can’t live without it” — says Nastya. The corresponding video was published in twitter-account MyGlamWish.
Tough guy #Natakamani #NK sooo love to Wake up early – the sooner the better! And once the workout! pic.twitter.com/o7ajVPWC4u
— MyGlamWish (@glam_wish) July 24, 2019
Nastia is also noted that, together with his coach wrote to fans a few fitness videos.
By the way, recently Kamensky posted on his instagram page a video with a trainer, only this time from the audience. Kamensky also admitted that she’s had a long enough “sports break”, but it does not prevent her to return to the previous routine. Recall that the last few weeks Kamensky performed at several major concert halls of Ukraine, and also visited with the captain and friends in Prague.
By the way, Potap and Nastya Kamensky succumbed to the rush of emotions on the streets of Prague, where a couple of friends came to the concert of Rammstein. The lovers kissed and hugged, do not hesitate to outsiders.
“The long break is no problem. Muscles a little bit in shock, and I’m happy! Keep the form together,” signed short video Nastya.