Nastya Kamensky was posing in colorful summer dress
Nastya Kamensky continues to fill fans with new photos and videos from our vacation. Recall that the Present Potap and flew to Sunny Italy, namely on the island of Sardinia. The pair flew itself is not, and in the company of his friends. So, the company the pair are the soloist of group “Time and Glass” Alexei Zavgorodniy and his wife Anna Zavgorodniy. By the way, Anna and Anastasia were best friends.
While Kamensky happy in a hurry to show fans a bright new picture. Especially your images. So, on his instagram page, the singer posted a bright new photo, which poses in colorful summer dress, which features a rich print. The dress, like a watercolour, painted houses, palm trees and some sandy landscapes. Overcame very summer.
Image Kamensky completes leather braided shoulder bag, original straw hat with slits for the hair and open sandals. So we see that under the dress swimsuit yellow.
His new post she was accompanied by a short caption in Italian, which translates as – “I am very happy.”
Nastya’s fans were quick to leave their admiring comments for her new post:
- “Very cool way. Not just to know….”
- “Pretty”
- “Completely different feedback! Is to be able to transform”
- “Lovely, have a nice vacation with my husband!!!”
- “Very beautiful photo!!”
- “Pretty! Have a good holiday! It is waiting for You in Mariupol, Nastenka)”
- “Wouldn’t know, deadly”
- “The Italian piece”
- “Anastasia, you’re beautiful as always”
- “I Admire You”