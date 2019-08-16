Nastya Kamensky was puzzled by the other man
The singer Nastya Kamenskih, which is actively involved in sports and often post photos from the morning runs and workouts at the gym, puzzled Network new selfie. In the Instagram star added a photo with coach Viktor Homicki — without her husband — producer Alexey Potapenko. Judging by the signature, Kamensky and Khomitsky left for training at dawn they pose with big smiles, and her daughter even fun Hamming.
Can’t even imagine what a thrill, when everything is still asleep, to see the sunrise in the company of @khomytskyi_official. And not only that, but with the advantage💪🏼☀app all share a Sunny mood and cheerfulness 😘 ❤ app — written by Kamensky.
