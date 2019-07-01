Nastya Kamensky was shining a gorgeous neckline (photo)

Popular singer Nastya Kamenskih, which is once again attributed to pregnancy, excited network new spicy picture. The star published in Instagram a provocative photo, in which she playfully posing on camera, showing the tongue and lit up a gorgeous neckline in the corset. In this bright image Nastya starred in the next edition of the show “X-Factor”, a judge who she was.

The new Kamensky left without a signature, putting only stylists and makeup artists who conjured it.

It seems that the subscribers are tired of candid shots of the singer. In the review they did not stand on ceremony in expressions, calling Kamensky vulgar. However, the majority of fans admire the beauty of the singer, her sense of humor and positive mood.

Shooting vocal show “X-Factor” has just started. Together with Olga Polyakova Kamensky is clearly having a battle of images and outfits.

