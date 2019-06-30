Nastya Kamensky was stunned by the depth of the neckline on the set of X Factor
Kamensky was surprised on the first day of filming X Factor
Nastya Kamensky was pleasantly pleased with their huge army of fans, showing a really “hot” photo. Note that the Ukrainian singer was one of the jury members for the new season of the popular show X-Factor on channel “STB”. By the way, judging the guests of the show along with Kamensky will: Olya Polyakova, Andrey Danilko and Italian Opera singer Alessandro Safina!
Recently presented a new show, during which also submitted four to the jury. And Nastya Kamensky appeared in the most favorable light for yourself! The singer showed his gorgeous and very sexy image for the project.
So, in front of cameras Kamensky flashed in extremely tight dress practical Nude – under the sun Nasty. Of course, the dress flatters captivating roundness of the performer, and especially the chest area.
In addition, Anastasia has specifically become in a position to best showcase their “spice”. The way Nastya complete concise gold jewelry. Hair down.
Fans of Nastya’s delighted with her new image:
- “It’s illegal to be so beautiful, but good for you legit!”
- “Oh God, how beautiful! The beauty of the country!”
- “Mathew, you look hot!”
- “You have such a cool, Anastasia!”
- “Gorgeous!”
- “Too much. But the dress is beautiful!”
- “Gee, it’s so sexy!”
- “Blossomed even more)”
- “Now, not only ass like Kim, and clothing. But looks not less sexy!”
- “As always, IRRESISTIBLE!”
