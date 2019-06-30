Nastya Kamensky was stunned by the depth of the neckline on the set of X Factor

| June 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Kamensky was surprised on the first day of filming X Factor

Настя Каменских ошеломила глубиной декольте на съёмках X-Фактора

Nastya Kamensky was pleasantly pleased with their huge army of fans, showing a really “hot” photo. Note that the Ukrainian singer was one of the jury members for the new season of the popular show X-Factor on channel “STB”. By the way, judging the guests of the show along with Kamensky will: Olya Polyakova, Andrey Danilko and Italian Opera singer Alessandro Safina!

Recently presented a new show, during which also submitted four to the jury. And Nastya Kamensky appeared in the most favorable light for yourself! The singer showed his gorgeous and very sexy image for the project.

So, in front of cameras Kamensky flashed in extremely tight dress practical Nude – under the sun Nasty. Of course, the dress flatters captivating roundness of the performer, and especially the chest area.

In addition, Anastasia has specifically become in a position to best showcase their “spice”. The way Nastya complete concise gold jewelry. Hair down.

Fans of Nastya’s delighted with her new image:

  • “It’s illegal to be so beautiful, but good for you legit!”
  • “Oh God, how beautiful! The beauty of the country!”
  • “Mathew, you look hot!”
  • “You have such a cool, Anastasia!”
  • “Gorgeous!”
  • “Too much. But the dress is beautiful!”
  • “Gee, it’s so sexy!”
  • “Blossomed even more)”
  • “Now, not only ass like Kim, and clothing. But looks not less sexy!”
  • “As always, IRRESISTIBLE!”

styler.rbc.ua

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.