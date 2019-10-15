Natalia Bochkareva has ignored a court case about drugs
Russian actress Natalia Bochkareva, which allegedly took cocaine in his pants, ignored the court session on drugs, scheduled for October 15. The hearing was moved to another date.
The former husband of actress Nikolai Borisov said that the actress could not appear in court because of intense media attention and poor health. The courthouse really gathered a lot of journalists. Natalia allegedly did not want to publicly discuss the scandal.
“Maybe this is due to the fact that all going? Human health problems this serious, and you still can not calm down. Let’s kill her, take sticks and beat a little more” — emotionally addressed journalists man.
Natalie after a long silence, published in a new Instagram photo, which looks happy and healthy. In the caption under the photo she said that went on tour.
Bochkareva herself the fact of detention, cocaine denied. The scandal was dismantled and on television. Presenter Dana Borisova did not stand on ceremony and I was called a drug addict.
