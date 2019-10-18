Natalia Bochkareva spoke sharply about the PR on drugs
Famous Russian actress Natalia Bochkareva, which a Moscow court has deprived of the rights and fined 11.5 thousand hryvnia broke the silence. The star of the show “Happy together” reacted sharply to the accusations of PR on drugs.
The actress was outraged by the rumors that she deliberately invented the story with the cocaine, to remind myself in the media and to raise the popularity. Journalists even gave a “proof” is to avoid punishment. Bochkarev called the article fake and suggested that next time she’ll be charged with terrorism.
“It is necessary, what I have done, and how did. Yeah… But, really, how to best get back on the front pages and become a leader of the headers, if not to put yourself last junkie? I wonder what will be my next step? International terrorism? I have not PR, so don’t quite understand that usually, in such cases, do more…” — outraged Bochkarev.
She also complained that he feels the pressure of the media, and the news about it — mud.
“Thanks to everyone who knows and supports me, thank you haters, thanks to which I keep myself in good shape better than any invented narcotic drugs”, — so veiled Bochkareva has denied any involvement in prohibited drugs.
We will remind, Natalia Bochkareva was charged with possession of drugs. It stopped by the traffic police, the actress herself admitted that she’s in shorts in the bill is the same substance. In the Internet appeared the video, where the woman is like an actress, calls herself Natalia Botchkareva and talks about drugs.
First Natalia in the social network denied the fact of detention, and then disappeared from sight. At the first hearing, the actress has not appeared. Bochkareva assured that she is okay and she went on tour.
Meanwhile, in the case revealed new details to the cocaine scandal can be involved the famous rapper.
