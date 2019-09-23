Natalia Mogilev admitted that could become “the most grown-up mom”
44-year-old Ukrainian singer Natalia Mogilevskaya intrigued his fans! She said that will be the most “Mature” mom of the Ukrainian show business, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Want.
For the first edition of the program “Life Vdoma People” 1+1 Natalia Mogilevskaya gave a Frank interview. She admitted she can be “the adult mother.”
She also holds intrigue — free the moment her heart:I’m sure that if ever should appear a special love (smiles), it will first song, and next week will be the call. Or will it be written in the birthday of my men.
We will remind, Natalia Mogilevskaya was married twice, both times briefly. From 2004 to 2005 she lived with businessman Dmitry Chaly and five years, starting from 2006 — with Egor by Malininym.
In the interview below followed by a brief pause, and then the Mogilev said: I’ll be the oldest mom in our show business. I was the adult winner of “Dancing with the stars” and now will the adult mother. Why not?
Could not wait whether the actress to talk about a possible special for each woman’s “status”? Probably, Yes. As it is possible that the singer spoke about the future plans for the future.