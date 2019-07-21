Natalia Mogilev boasted an impressive achievement
Followed by Tina Karol as an impressive achievement network boasted and singer Natalia Mogilev. The number of subscribers of her account in Instagram has exceeded 1 million! In honor of this happy event, the artist decided to show what she is ready for beloved fans.
Natalia has posted a video where she says “For you I’m ready for everything!” holding the lemon. Then pretends to bite it. The singer also dressed in a yellow outfit.
Note that there is a reference to the slang version of the word and a million people call it “lemon”.
“Congratulations!!!!! All the rest tomorrow! Going to bed happy! Thank You! All day tomorrow we’re going to celebrate,” wrote happy Mogilev.
Video: Natalia Mogilevskaya (instagram.com/nataliya_mogilevskaya)
Of course, the followers congratulate your favorite artist and leave kind words in the comments.
- Congratulations!) Tomorrow we eat the lemons)) Let’s celebrate all together))
- Waiting for the continuation… Interested in your expression of the face. After this citrus dinner
- And that’s just the first million! what will happen next
- Indiarock like.. Cute one
- Uhhu congratulations
- Well, minx Natasha
- This video “made” my day! Thanks for a wonderful mood! Go improve it all…… who will get))))))
- Natula you cute, cute is this, love you, you’re real.good luck and prosperity to you.
- To a hundred years to sing and dance and their children on the hands to hold