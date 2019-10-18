Natalia Mogilev has a marriage
Popular Ukrainian singer Natalia Mogilevskaya presented recently the song “I Pochala”, made an unexpected confession. The fact that the actress is ready to marry again and only now decided on a serious step — to become a mother.
Natalia admitted that before all the time was obsessed with work. Tried himself in different roles: singer, producer, TV presenter, writer. Trying to catch everything and miss nothing professionally. Personal life postponed. Now she’s radically changed their opinion and are ready to make a choice in favor of the family and children.
“I’m ready to be a mom, earlier never what I wanted, although a lot of times was able — I didn’t feel ready,” — said Natalia Mogilevskaya journalists of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”.
The media have repeatedly reported that the singer was expecting a child. However, Natalia the news categorically denies. It is not yet ready to answer the question whether to bear a child herself or use a surrogate mother, as did many of her friends and colleagues.
“Everything will be as prepared God, I trust fate and trust the universe, so I know that everything will be as it should be. But just feel that fate is to pass, in order to become a full mother to thousands of children at the school”, — said Natalia on the channel “Ukraine”.
Singer said publicly that he wants to give love, create a family and raise children. But assured that the personal will not talk publicly.
“Happiness loves silence… I want to love! I miss the relationship and know exactly what to be ready for them — it’s been a period of time, I’m in India lived. I’m ready to start a family!”, — said Mogilev.
It is worth noting that the singer has repeatedly been married. Marriage with Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Chaly lasted a year — the couple divorced in 2005.
In a year Natalia got together with businessman Yegor by Malininym. After five years of civil marriage, and the Union collapsed.
Natalia is credited novels with famous men. After a joint speech talking about romance Mogilev with the well-known Opera singer Alexander Tsymbalyuk.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter