Natalia Mogilev has been criticized for unnecessary eloquence
Famous Ukrainian singer gave an impromptu concert, when I learned that in Ukraine, returned prisoners from Russia. Wrote about this RBC-Ukraine. The singer held a charity concert in live, but not all her fans liked it.
On his Instagram account, the singer wrote, how she came up with the idea for this concert. She stated that she wrote the lyrics to the music of the anthem of Ukraine on Independence Day. She also mentioned a prayer for the victory of Ukraine, which was also performed live.
“And I’m sure that when millions of people simultaneously read the prayer, I believe that this intention becomes millions of times stronger as it is exercised. I did a prayer for our bright victory live together with the audience and sang new lyrics to the music of the anthem of Ukraine wrote in the Independence Day and presented at its charity concert to support the reconstruction of the National Botanical Garden. Thank you to the band of the TV channel 1+1 for supporting this heart of improvisation,” wrote the singer.
Members believe that Natasha got a lot to learn. It didn’t fit the role of leading and very disappointing.
“Natasha, what happened to you yesterday, when you were the air??? To put it mildly, it’s weird and stupid… is no Longer lead, you just commend themselves not with the best hand”, “the Anthem makes me shiver. Balcony — to the horror. Understand you are not a professional presenter, but you wear the title of people’s artist. What happened to all night? “Charivna Kul, toad, ha ha ha”, “Doing an interview is not liked, disappointed, do not know the language, can’t talk, and the end is beautiful, a hymn succeeded, no offense,” wrote the user.