Natalia Mogilev has declassified the names of their favorites on dancing with the stars 2019
The singer said, who is sick of the project
Sunday, October 13, held for the eighth live of the popular show dancing with the stars 2019, the results of which the project has left a pair of Michael Kukuk and Elizaveta Druzhinina. Singer Natalia Mogilev, which has twice participated in the show and won it in 2017, in tandem with Igor Kuzmenko, decided to tell for whom she hurts in this season.
On his page on Instagram, the actress posted several photos on which she is depicted together with the star of “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravets, thus already revealing the intrigue. However, like Natalia is not only a performer.
“I am often asked who are my favorites on #Tanzsprache this season. I really like Jiji, I love it. I like a couple of Jack the cat and Ksenia Mishina — sexual, plastic, but my leader and just an absolute favourite of Lena Kravets, she’s amazing! It’s deep, all the actress roles, she pereprodavat each role; beautiful, a hard worker, a Star! And who in your opinion deserve to win this season?” — said Mogilev.
Netizens began to name their favourites in the show, while many agree with the singer and also cheer for Kravets.
