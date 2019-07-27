Natalia Mogilev has pleased fans with delicate images from Egypt
People’s artist of Ukraine, a popular singer Natalia Mogilev went on vacation to Egypt. The singer decided to relax in the popular resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.
On the page in Instagram Natalia has published some sweet photo that was taken on the background of the hotel. In the picture the artist posing on the stairs, leaning on the railing.
Fresh footage captured Natalia in a bright jacket and skirt brown color. In the description of the nice photo star admitted that he loves the sunsets. She also asked fans to choose the best photo.
“The sunsets… They are immersed in the thoughts and events of the past day and brings to the new. Love this natural phenomenon. Incredible beauty! Help, can’t choose. What photo do you like best? 1 or 2?“, — wrote Mogilev.
“Pretty woman“, “Natasha, you are beautiful, talented, filled with all the values of life woman, I admire you and your work activities…“, “Mysterious and cool“, “lovely Natasha“, “the Second is more mysterious, and more interesting“, “I like the second photo. You cute and mysterious“, “Good photo. Gentle“, “Natasha ti super!“, “Everywhere super you really are a goddess“ — write in the comments under the photo.