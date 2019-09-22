Natalia Mogilev launched a new musical program “was Pochala”
Feminine, sensual, sexy and charismatic… This appeared Natalia Mogilevskaya front of the audience, who came to the concert “was Pochala”, held in the rose garden of the capital’s Botanical garden.
The legend of the Ukrainian scene, Natalia Mogilevskaya gave a concert with a new musical program “was Pochala” in the National Botanical garden of them. N. Grishko, the money from ticket sales went to the reconstruction of the garden.
In the open area Natalia Mogilevskaya played his best Ukrainian songs and also presented a new hit “Pakkala” which promises to blow up all the charts in the autumn. Also a big surprise for the fans was the performance of songs of the peoples of the world, which will be included in a new music-ethnic program.
At the end of the evening Natalia performed their own positive version of the anthem of Ukraine and urged all in the audience to support a petition to change the text.