Natalia Mogilev surprised the changed figure
September 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Natalia Mogilevskaya appeared in the live “Dancing with the stars” and the network began to comment on her changed figure.
The third live broadcast of “Dancing with the stars,” in which leading balcony was Natalia Mogilev. As soon as the singer appeared in the frame, the network began to discuss her changed figure. To appear on the project she chose a long black dress with white stripes, which only emphasized her rounded form.
So, some fans of the actress suggested that she was expecting and soon will please them the good news about the pregnancy. Others noted that it was just a little fatter and the whole thing in a dense dinner or a bad angle. The artist of the rumors about her pregnancy has not commented.