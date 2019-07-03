Natalia Mogilev suspected affair with an Opera star (photos)
Popular Ukrainian singer Natalia Mogilev, which was earlier thought to have an affair with the choreographer Igor Yaremenko, suspected in a new relationship. There were rumors that the people’s artist of Ukraine had an affair with the Ukrainian Opera singer Alexander Tsymbalyuk. Lately, artists have often noticed together, they spent time on a yacht with friends.
“With Natasha we know each other three years. Met in Odessa, almost in the open sea. We met on the boat on which we were invited by a mutual friend. So met in the sea like a Dolphin and mermaid. Very romantic”, told about the acquaintance with Mogilev Tsymbalyuk.
A warm relationship was reflected in the works of artists. Natalia and Alexander introduced the first duet song “Stereodan”, performed during a concert at the “seaport” in Odessa, the birthplace of Alexander.
“Whenever Sasha appears on the scene — take my breath away. Regal, big, strong voice, and the same himself. Women around the world idolize him and not just. It is for me — Elvis at the Opera”, — does not hide his sympathy to Natalia.
Fans noticed how tenderly Natalia and Alexander looked at each other and hugged on stage. And in the final singer Mogilev carefully put on his jacket.
We will remind, Alexander Tsymbalyuk was born in Odessa, now living in Europe. His performances are planned until 2023: the party at the Milan Opera scala L, London, Berlin… He enters into the five of the best bass in the world.
It is worth noting that the last time Natalia has changed a lot — she cut off her long hair, changed his image. In the network, the singer shares a Flirty spicy images in swimsuit and boasts a slender figure, which she works daily.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter