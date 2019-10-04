Natalia Mogilev told about a new love (video)
Popular Ukrainian singer Natalia Mogilev, who returned to one of the editions of the project “Dances with stars z”, introduced a new song in the Ukrainian language and lyric video. New work by Natalia announced on his page in Instagram.
“I’m not going to comment on the premiere, my dear. It speaks for itself”, — has intrigued Mogilev.
The singer said that on the creation of the songs worked FOXX/Studios led by renowned arranger and producer Vadim Lisitsa, who created the tracks for the participants of “star Factory”, the singer Alyosha, LOBODA and many tracks MOZGI Entertainment.
In the video Natalia appeared in vivid sensual images worked out by designer and stylist Olga navrotskaya.
“Thank you my beloved friend, Navro for this photo shoot and for the beauty that you create, my dear and beloved. Unicorns to help you!”, — thanked Natalia friend.
Fans of the artist’s new song obviously liked.
“Thank you for the Ukrainian language, it is a pleasant delight for my ears, Thank you, this will be a hit, special thanks for the Ukrainian. A positive song about love, this is important in a woman’s life”, “the Highest level. This Ukrainian pop music you can listen to forever”, — write in the comments under the video.
