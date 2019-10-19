Natalia Mogilevskaya admitted it is ready to family life and really wants a child
Natalia Mogilevskaya admits that all his life was choosing a career, sacrificing family happiness. Relationships with men never lasted long, because every time Natalia was busy working. But now the actress admits she is ready to family life and really wants a child.
“I’m ready to be a mom, earlier never what I wanted, although a lot of times was able — I didn’t feel ready,” — said the singer in interview “Ranok z with Ukraine” on the channel “Ukraine”.
As far as what Natalia does not tell whether it will agree to the adoption or birth of a child:
“Everything will be as prepared God, I trust fate and trust the universe, so I know that everything will be as it should be. But just feel that fate is to pass, in order to become a full mother to thousands of children in her school,” admits the artist.