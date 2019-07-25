Natalia Mogilevskaya asked for help from fans
Natalia Mogilevskaya after a series of concerts and performances decided to recuperate and rest in Egypt. The singer went to the popular resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, where, incidentally, now also rests the Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin with his chosen Daria Kvitkove. On the page in Instagram artist published a series of photographs in a gentle and feminine image against the backdrop of luxurious hotels, where he stayed a star.
Natalia chose a shiny lightweight blouse ivory shade and casual style, complemented this outfit with skirt in coffee color, and as a accessory and a stylish accent was rather broad Golden bracelet with a strap. On vacation Mogilev expressed a preference for natural and light makeup with emphasis on eyes.
The singer poses standing on the steps and leaning on the railings forged stair decorated with Egyptian designs and monograms. In the background you can see the building.
“The sunsets… They are immersed in the thoughts and events of the past day and near new. Love this natural phenomenon. Incredible beauty! Help, can’t choose. What photo do you like best? 1 or 2?” — appealed to the fans of star.
The opinions of fans were divided: one like the concise first photo, and the other won the second, which they found tender and mysterious.
“Always good!”, “The second is more mysterious, and more interesting”, “What You magic on 2 photos!”, “It is wrong! Photos are gorgeous each in their own way”, “2 photos more mysterious. Although the first is also very good, the Second more pronounced essence of the “I’m a girl”, “2 mysterious and cool,” wrote commentators.