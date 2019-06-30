Natalia Mogilevskaya conquered by its elegance and impeccable taste
Popular singer Natalia Mogilevskaya is not afraid to experiment with style. After the actress lost weight and has literally transformed in the eyes, she boldly tries on different outfits, including a very Frank and bold outfit. For example, heated discussion on the network caused the emergence of Natalia during your holiday in Egypt in panties and t-shirt when the star was shown on camera a firm butt. And the image in his black leather outfit on the set of “League of laughter” is provoked controversy in the network. So, a fresh picture in Instagram the artist is depicted in an ultra trendy way of world-renowned brand Max Mara.
The star – Temo-blue pantsuit, oursis stripes. Long pants and jacket in a boxy cut like hers Natalia complements the asymmetric blouse with one-shoulder mustard-colored sunglasses and thin frames. Your way to publication she completed a small bag over the shoulder on a wide strap.
Makeup artist provides maximum naturalness is subtle on the lips a soft pink lipstick, gently highlighted eyes. The star’s hair laid in a large curl.
“On the way of gaining knowledge about himself faced with a rather amusing principle: people without brains absolutely sure in the high level of its development, the smart is perfectly aware of what he is, in fact, a jerk. And then I’d like to ask what you think about yourself, my dear? PS Queen of Elegance”, — accompanied Natalia your trend photoset philosophical arguments.
Fans appreciated the change in style of star and hastened to assure her that she looks stressed elegantly and concisely.
“Gorgeous!”, “Wow, Natalie! You look just gorgeous! As a good wine-only better!” “A chic way!”, “Nesravnenno!”, “Beauty at 100!”, “Lovely way”, “You rock! I Admire You!”, “Natasha, ti always on visit. So trimate!”, “Super-duper photos! Stunning image!”, “Oh, good!”, “Max Mara is super and Mogilev in it is pretty precious! It looks cool!” — noted by commentators.