Natalia Mogilevskaya dancing every day
Mogilev stressed that dancing had become her way of life
Natalia Mogilevskaya is also actively monitors the start of the new season dancing with the stars 2019 (first broadcast loudly started August 25). After all, the Ukrainian singer was thrice tested in this project. In 2006 and 2007, Mogilevskaya went to the floor with choreographer Vlad Yama. But each time they took the second place! Coveted gold Mogilev vyborola in 2017. Then her partner is dancer Igor Kuzmenko.
Mogilev and Kuzmenko, as one of the winners of the project, could not miss the presentation of the new season. It turned out that all these 1.5 years after the victory of the singer actively practicing and dancing almost every day! About Mogilev said in comments LITE.
“I just dance every day! Make a morning run and then dance. I will say more — I now stand on my feet much better than during participation in the project. There is a notion among the dancers ability to stay with their feet for the ground. So here are some dancing — on parole. I all these 1.5 years have worked hard to stand on his feet in dance,” — said Mogilev.
At the same trainer-choreographer Natalia stands Igor Kuzmenko, with whom she won the show dancing with the stars 2017.
“Professionally, I continue to dance! Train with Igor Kuzmenko, and Igor Eremenko — I have two teachers. Kuzmenko is not always in Kiev… I Do at least 4-5 times a week. Of course, before it was 6-8 hours, and now maybe one hour”, — says Natalya.
The singer also appreciated its potential, if she can once again take part in the Dancing with the stars.
“If I have more time to participate in the project, I will not worse and even better than 1.5 years ago… do not offer!” — answers in comments LITE Mogilev.