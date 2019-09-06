Natalia Mogilevskaya going back to “Dances z with a stars” (photo)
Sunday, September 8, on channel “1+1” will be the third live project “Tantsi z with a stars” (about the brightest moments of the second ether here). The pair will perform on the floor of the room under the Ukrainian hits. Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva will dance the Foxtrot to popular song Sergey Babkin “forgive me.” Unexpected opens Daniel Salem, who, despite the bright appearance, will be quite modest and restrained.
— To show a bare torso — like to shave my head, as if to discover something intimate, and it is very unusual for me, — admitted Daniel. — For me personally, sexuality is not just a picture. For me it has nothing to do with a naked torso. It has more to do with what is hidden inside.
Alex Yarovenko and Alain Shoptenko will perform the sensual Rumba under duet hit, “Boombox” and Tina Karol “Bezodnya”. Nadezhda Matveeva and V. Shokhin will perform the Viennese waltz by eloquent “Pisnyu about the towel”, and the presenter for the first time in a long time will tell you about your son. Especially for lyrical hip-hop Michael Kukulka and Lisa Druzhinina on vocals will be released Jerry Heil, who will perform the hit “Guard cancel”. Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov will dance a touching waltz to the song “Trimi” Christina Solovey.
The pair on the balcony will meet the winner of the first season of the updated show dancing, popular singer Natalia Mogilev.
DZIDZIO and funny network funny videos how he and radio host Glory Demin performs the Paso Doble.
