Natalia Mogilevskaya impressed all the guests with its sudden appearance at the premiere of the new season “Dances with stars z”
The winner of “Tancu z with stars” Natalya Mogilevskaya impressed all the guests with its sudden appearance in honor of the season premiere of the show.
Yesterday, August 21, premiere a great show “Tantsi z with a stars”. The event was held in the format of the party “Disco in the garden.” The main guests of the evening were the star participants of the project, the third season of which starts on channel “1+1” this Sunday, August 25.
So, all of a sudden tonight, said popularna singer Natalia Mogilev. From Blagodarny to the project star presented his new song Ukrainian version of the song “And in Kiev autumn”.
For the release of Natalia Mogilevskaya chose a long dress in black and white stripes. The outfit emphasized slender figure of a star and perfectly fit into the format of the event.
“I dance every day. And even better than the project”, — shared the secret of his figures Mogilev.