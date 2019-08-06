Natalia Mogilevskaya in the wet swimsuit showed dance steps
The singer went on holiday.
Ukrainian singer Natalia Mogilev, which has recently celebrated his 44th birthday, to celebrate a birthday decided to stay.
Where it went the star is not known, according to the mark hotel on the photos point of celebrating Natalia chose Turkey, where he posted a candid photo.
On his page in Instagram Mogilev has published a spicy photo where posing in a swimsuit on the lawn among the abundant jets of water. In the photo, the star shows dance moves, showing off slender legs.
“The third day rejoice and get pleasure from your warm words and congratulations! Thank you, I love you! Flit and share with you my mood. So much beauty and beautiful moments gathered this week that I want to show you,” he signed the singer.
Fans of the star also left her no compliments.
“You look gorgeous”, “Congratulations,you’re competition!”, “Natasha, you are beautiful as always,” wrote in the comments followers of the singer.