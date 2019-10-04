Natalia Mogilevskaya intrigued fans of the new track “have Pakkala” (VIDEO)
Natalia Mogilevskaya continues to please his fans – this time on stage the premiere of the song “I Pochala” in which the singer told a Frank story of love, tenderness. On the creation of the songs worked FOXX/Studios headed by Vadim Lisitsa.
In the modern world is so lacking of sincerity and kindness to every person if to “spare” your feelings for other people, is afraid to tear off a piece of himself to give to another. But the art is solid love and the people who serve art – open to the world. A man giving love and Natalia Mogilev, which presented a new song “was Pochala”.
Song of love, confessions and feelings turned so shrill that fans of the singer decided that Natalia Mogilevskaya fell in love and began to ask questions about love artist. “That’s exactly fell. Why would that track?”. But the singer remained silent, she just wrote a meaningful phrase in his blog:
“I’m not going to comment on the premiere, my dear. It speaks for itself” – shared the singer.
What does this song and what I wanted to say the singer will talk only song.