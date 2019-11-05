Natalia Mogilevskaya “lit” with Vlad Pit on the floor of the show “Dances with stars z”
The choreographer left the judgment seat for the sake of dance with the singer.
During the live broadcast of the eleventh edition of the show “Dances with stars z”, which was held under the theme “the return of the heroes”, a fantastic surprise pleased Natalia Mogilevskaya.
Popular singer after 13 years went to the floor of the show paired with the judge project by Vlad Yama. It is interesting that the dancer stated that he left the judgment seat is only for the sake of performing with Natalie and admitted that was the romance between them at the time when they participated in the show.
First on the floor appeared Mogilev, performing his original composition, “the dance”, and then to her left the Pit after which they pleased the audience with incendiary movements under the video from the pictures of their past performances.
But the second element of the performance of the singer was the premiere of the song “I Pakkala,” which she dedicated to her chosen one.
The star said that she really loves me, but who captured the heart of artists, she said, but only said that her favorite is now far abroad, but she feels his support and love despite the miles.
“I’m waiting love you and even when I get scared for our love I remember your words: “do not be afraid and do not worry, because the most important thing has already happened — we met,” he declared to all Ukraine singer.
ru.tsn.ua