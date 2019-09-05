Natalia Mogilevskaya posed in an elegant outfit with a deep neckline
In the microblog popular singer Natalia Mogilev, a new post. The star decided to tell subscribers what books to read at your leisure.
“Hello everyone! Today I want to talk to you about books and share the ones that I was impressed and made me think!” — wrote Mogilev.
The actress revealed that the last time she was impressed by such works: Thomas Harris, “I — o’kay, you — o’kay”, Donald Walsh “Conversations with God”, Robin Sharma “the Monk who sold his Ferrari”, by Michael Newton “Journey of souls” Kiyosaki “Poor dad, rich dad” pilot Baba “Who am I?” and “Himalaya say.”
As the singer turned to the followers with a request to recommend books that left a mark in the soul, the fans began to list their favorite pieces.
In the pictures that Natalya accompanied this post, she is depicted in elegant outfit of white color. The bottom of the dress is made in the technique of pleated. Top outfit has a deep neckline that emphasized the singer pendant on a long chain. In the deep neckline of the top shows that Natalie did not wear a bra.
On the photo Natalia imprinted on the lawn, in the hands of the star holds a book that apparently reads.
Three hours after publishing the post singer scored more than 12 thousand likes.