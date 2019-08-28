Natalia Mogilevskaya presented a new version of the song “Kiev autumn”
Ukrainian singer Natalia Mogilev has pleased fans with a pleasant surprise.
So, the artist released Ukrainian-language version of their hit song “Kiev autumn”, which was called “In CIV one”, respectively.
“The first translations of my songs into the Ukrainian language did the students in my school, it was the song “Snowfall” by the New year in the finals of our school. I realized that my capital needs a song in the Ukrainian language and decided to make a translation “Kiev autumn”. But six months have passed and the may prom, I thought again about this idea. The poems were easy for me, and in the evening, to my surprise, I found that it was may 26, the Day of Kiev. There are no coincidences. I congratulate you, my capital, I congratulate you, my Ukraine, with your day! This is my gift to you!” – said Mogilev.