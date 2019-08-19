Natalia Mogilevskaya shared touching archival video Kuzma Skryabin
August 17 — the birthday of the Ukrainian musician Andriy Kuzmenko, better known as Kuzma Skryabin. In 2019 he would have turned 51 years old, however, a terrible accident claimed the life of actor four years ago. This day many Ukrainian stars honored the memory of beloved friend in the network. Among them Natalia Mogilevskaya, who shared a touching video footage.
Note that the video was made on the filming of the project “Chance”. The video Kuzma jokingly kneels before Natalia and gives her a big bunch of balloons, and she gently embraces him in return. After that, they inhale helium from balloons and quoting lines from songs to each other changed the “cartoon” voices, laughing.
“I love you, friend…!” — signed movie Mogilev.
Touched the subscribers write that also miss Scriabin and remember the funny and cute moments associated with it.
