Natalia Mogilevskaya showed who spends time at the resort
Natalia Mogilevskaya recovered to Odessa, where recently made his debut in the “Women’s quarter”. The artist decided not to waste time and to combine work with relaxation by the sea. On his page on Instagram she shared a funny photo, which impressed her fans — after all, the singer showed who she spends time at the resort.
On the photo Natalia captured in the arms of a huge polar bear. Most likely, this man dressed in a Teddy suit bears, the beast was much above the average person. The singer, dressed in a stylish black dress with silver print, funny portrayed the languid expression of the face.
“Oh, Odessa…In the arms of a knight. Who this summer managed to relax?” commented on a photo of Mogilev.
Members of the Ukrainian artist appreciated her humor and left a lot of positive feedback under the.
