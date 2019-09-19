Natalia Mogilevskaya start a nationwide tour in the Botanical garden
The famous Ukrainian singer Natalia Mogilev, who recently released a sensitive version of the anthem of Ukraine, gave a charity concert, which began its nationwide tour, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
People’s artist of Ukraine launched a new musical program “was Pochala” in the National Botanical garden of them. M. Grishko, money from which went to the reconstruction of the garden.
In the open area Mogilev played his best Ukrainian songs and also presented a new hit “Pakkala” which promises to blow up all the charts in the autumn.
Also a big surprise for the fans was the performance of songs of the peoples of the world, which will be included in a new music-ethnic program, and at the end of the evening Natalia performed their own positive version of the anthem of Ukraine and urged all in the audience to support the petition to amend.
“Thank you for Your Heart! It was one of the most beautiful evenings of my life! Was born a new program, a new Anthem, a new “I Pochala”. I’m happy to share this creativity and I’m happy to raise money for the reconstruction of the Botanical Garden. Before the meeting, Ukraine! Zhytomyr, Rivne, Lutsk, Uzhgorod, Mukachevo, Lviv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Truskavets, Khmelnytsky, Mariupol, Pokrovsk, Kramators’k, Chernihiv, Bila Tserkva. Really looking forward to meeting you and excited!”, — announced their nationwide tour, the singer.
Among the star guests of the concert were seen Nina Matvienko, writer Lada Luzina, designer Olga navrotskaya, Director Herman Nenov and many others.
Note that in October the singer kicks off a fall tour of Western Ukraine, which will continue until October 31. The actress is scheduled to visit more than 15 cities.
Chronicle.info