Natalia Mogilevskaya wanted to change the national anthem of Ukraine
Popular singer Natalia Mogilevskaya changed the words of the national anthem of Ukraine and offered his own version, which she first performed in the show “Dances with stars h”, to fix on the legislative level. Live performance of the new anthem artist also performed during a recent concert in the Botanical garden. Mogilev said that devoted his work released from Russian prisons Ukrainians.
Changes in the national anthem, according to the singer, she has made solely out of respect for history and for all Ukrainian citizens.
Document No. 22/73 414-EP with a proposal to amend the national anthems of Ukraine appeared on the website of the President September 13, not on behalf of Natalia. Author contains some of Oksana Lytvyn: “Now is the time for change! As we confirmed in the presidential elections and the Verkhovna Rada. Need to add positivity to the anthem of our lives, the life of the state. To hear it, people all over the world immediately understood our soul, beauty, strength, our life,” writes the author of the petition.
If the document you have 25 thousand electronic signatures, they will be considered. But the idea of changes in the national character is not very popular. While the petition for five days and received just over 150 signatures.
In the comments under the video on YouTube a majority of users called option Mogilev simple song to the tune of the anthem.
We will remind, on the Independence Day of Ukraine’s national anthem was first performed in unusual musical interpretation. Tina Karol sang his verse on the roof of the Conservatory.
