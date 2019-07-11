Natalia Mogilevskaya wrote a textbook on show business for children
The singer is preparing a study in show business for kids who want to be artists and not to ruin their life.
Recently, well-known Director, producer and singer Natalia Mogilevskaya shared with fans the news that will soon be published in her new book. About the artist wrote in his Instagram, attaching a photo in the process of creating the manuscript. It is not just a book, but a real tutorial for teenagers who aspire to become famous artists and to conquer the scene. And inspired her students — children from School at the talent of Natalia Mogilev.
“I’ve been thinking about how to teach and prepare children for a successful future stage. How not to lose yourself, your talent and fine youthful sensitivity in the hard world of show business? I am really grateful to the students, thanks to your development and creative capabilities, I decided to write a book for future artists! I want to share with you not just your thoughts, but also practical advice. The work is in full swing, I am very inspired and burn it”
— said Mogilev.
Textbook content is kept secret, but after the success of the first book of the singer “losing Weight together” all fans of Natalia sure it will be something incredible.