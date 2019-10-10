Natalie Imbruglia gave birth to first child at age 44
She conceived a child using donor sperm through IVF. Imbruglia gave his son the name of Max Valentine. And placed in touching Instagram photo, which holds the hand of the baby, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
Natalie had long dreamed of becoming a mother. However, her personal life has not worked. For five years she was married to a soloist with the Australian rock band a Silverchair Daniel Johns. They broke up in 2008.
The singer also had Affairs with musicians Chris Martin, lenny Kravitzes, Robbie Williams, actor David Schwimmer.
In 2017, she was in a relationship with photographer Matt Field, but she also broke up.
In 2015, Natalie said in one interview that really wanted to be a mom and still hopes to meet a man with whom will be able to have a baby. She also admitted that he never thought that at the age of 40, she is divorced and childless.