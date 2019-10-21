Natalie Portman came out in a revealing see-through dress
The actress tried on a translucent outfit.
Hollywood actress Natalie Portman has managed to surprise his fans. Instead of the elegant dresses that she often prefers, the star came to the party in a transparent outfit.
As you know, October 19 in Los Angeles hosted a gala evening Dance Project 2019. The party came famous dancers and stars of American ballet. In particular, the project founder and renowned choreographer Benjamin millepied. Supported him in this day, the star wife Natalie Portman, which impressed all the guests social events.
Hollywood actress chose for the dress outlet from the collection of Dior. This Natalie Portman does not surprised fans, because it is a long history of collaboration with a famous brand and is one of its ambassadors. However, this time the actress decided to choose a very spicy sheer robe with neskolkometrovuyu skirt and black bodysuit. In sexy dress Natalie Portman showed slender legs and perfect figure.
Star complements the image of your simple jewelry and sandals with heels. Natalie wove the hair and did the makeup with emphasis on eyes.
Party guests became and famous Americans. In particular, the composer and pianist Nicholas Brittel who is a friend of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied. So during the party the actress gladly greeted him, lit up in front of a photographer Nude back.