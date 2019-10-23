Natalie Portman came to the defense of Marvel studios
The actress responded to statements the Directors Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola on that film adaptation of comics is not a real movie, and the entertainment of the audience. Portman, who played in the first part of “Thor”, stated that any movie is worthy of the right to exist. According to the actress, the film projects the Marvel universe have such a huge popularity, because they really entertain. For many people, it helps distract you from your own everyday problems and work simply and easily spending time with another masterpiece film studios.
Recently, the media reported that Natalie Portman will take part in the filming of the final part of the film about the Torah. The beginning of the painting work is scheduled for the end of summer 2020, and the premiere is expected in November 2021. Previously from the Marvel studios received the application that they would like to make a superhero movie in which the main characters are exclusively female.