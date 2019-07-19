Natalie Portman in an elegant dress with embroidery at the exhibition opening
38-year-old Natalie Portman is not often pleases its fans to social events. To maintain its status as a Hollywood star trips to all the parties to the actress is clearly no longer needed. But his role as Ambassador for Dior Portman seriously, and yesterday, she appeared in Shanghai for the opening of the exhibition Miss Dior: Love N ‘ Roses.
To exit Natalie chose, of course, dress by Dior from the Cruise collection 2020, which was presented earlier this year in Marrakech. Portman expressed a preference for embroidered floral embroidery black along with layered tulle skirt and added a image of petite earrings.
Do not miss the actress and the opportunity to try the local cuisine before going to the event she ate vegan temsamani in his hotel room. Subscribers once again praised the actress for her refusal of meat, and some even asked for advice on how best to go vegan.
We will remind, the actress has been a vegetarian and in 2009 became a vegan (this diet excludes not only meat but also any animal products, such as cheese or cow’s milk). The choice of Natalie was influenced by the book “Eating animals” Jonathan SAFRAN Foer, which made a big impression on her.
Briefly to vegetarianism, she returned only during pregnancy in 2011. But on her wedding to Benjamin Millepied in 2012, guests were treated exclusively vegan dishes.