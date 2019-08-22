Natasha Koroleva and Tarzan played another wedding (photos)
In the past popular singer Natasha Koroleva and Sergey Glushko has celebrated the 16th anniversary of the wedding. On this occasion the couple had arranged a luxury holiday directly on the grounds of his country house, where they invited all their friends and celebrity neighbours, writes rg.ru.
It is reported that the garden was decorated based on the songs of Natasha “Small country”. The singer herself gave fans a little tour of the area. “I’m 46 and in the shower — all the same girl.” — said the Queen.
To the evening star chose a trendy red dress with white dots, and on her head was wearing a veil. How could it be otherwise? Any woman, regardless of age, sometimes want to feel like a bride.
Also at the festival, of course, was also a son of “Bridal” 17-year-old Arkhip. And he, in turn, led to the house of his beloved girl literally parted the last few months.
“Children!” gratefully signed a joint picture with them, Natalia. From this short signatures fans of the singer decided that the star finally took the girl in the family, although earlier in many interviews, stated that “today one, tomorrow another. Arkhip still so young!”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in June, Natasha Koroleva sang a new song about the yellow tulips, which became her “anthem of a bygone youth.” And hope for a promising new contracts in the future.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter