Natasha Koroleva has decided to soften Zelensky dead grandmother (video)
Russian singer Natasha Koroleva, which denied entry to Ukraine, appealed to President Vladimir Zelensky to request the repeal of prohibition.
To soften of the President of Ukraine, the singer showed a video with his grandmother, which was written before the death of the woman.
It is on the grave of the grandmother allegedly gathered Natasha Koroleva. She, as before her old grandmother, wonders why she is denied entry.
“It’s probably a Song about Kiev or boy on small country or Tulips that are yellow in color separation, so frightened their calls for extremism?!” — asks the singer (spelling and punctuation preserved).
Recall that not songs of Natasha Koroleva (Poryvai) closed her entry into Ukraine, and support the annexation of Crimea and policies of Vladimir Putin, as well as a violation of Ukraine’s borders.
By the way, Natasha Koroleva recently was back in occupied Crimea, so the ban on entry may reconsider and continue.
