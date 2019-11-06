Natasha Koroleva lost the baby due to sex scandal
Russian singer Natasha Koroleva, which denied entry to Ukraine for the first time, told how he lost a second child.
Innermost Natasha shared on the show “Empathy Manouche”.
When in 2015 the network got intimate photos of the actress and her husband Sergei Glushko (Tarzan), many thought that the couple as a PR. But, according to the singer, her husband stole the telephone, and demanded for a huge sum — 100 thousand dollars.
“There were two waves of this story. The first wave, when she took the phone and began to blackmail us. Mail began to receive letters” — says the Queen.
Few years later the Queen became pregnant with a second child (the eldest son is already an adult), but the photo scandal has flashed with new force.
State Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov made a statement for such “porn” to deprive the Queen the title of honored artist of Russia.
“In the meantime, I’m in position. And the unborn child — it is on the conscience of this man, those people who brought it up. I really took it hard”, she complained.
The singer said that she was in the third month of pregnancy. After that, she could no longer get pregnant.
We will remind that earlier the Queen asked Zelensky to allow her to come to Ukraine.
