National Park USA bison aggressive threw the child into the air. VIDEO
Nine-year-old girl was injured in an attack by a Buffalo in Yellowstone national Park Monday, July 22.
Video of the incident posted on social networks, shows how the animal throws the little girl high in the air 3-4 meters.
The girl is alive and she received medical assistance.
Witnesses say the Buffalo 20 minutes before the attack on the girl was surrounded by a group of 50 visitors, which stood much closer to the recommended range.
In its statement, the leadership of Yellowstone Park, said that the cause of the incident was the proximity to Buffalo.
It also confirmed an official recommendation to keep a distance of 23 meters from all the large animals in the Park, particularly bison, deer and elk.
The Park, which is mostly located in Wyoming, also informs the visitors that they must be a minimum distance of 100 yards from bears and wolves, which they see.
Visitors also do not feed or approach wild animals in the Park.
“Wildlife in Yellowstone national Park wild, — stated in the message. — When the animal is near the footpath, promenade, car Park or populated area, give him space.”
“If you want, go back and go another way to avoid interaction with wild animals in the immediate vicinity,” — said in a statement.
Video of the attack shows how two people run away when the Buffalo are coming, but the girl manages to escape.
Before original 12-second clip has been removed from Twitter, the video attracted millions of views and were distributed to 38 000 times.
Details about the girl’s injuries was not disclosed, but employees of the Park said that she is from Odessa, Florida.
The incident is under investigation.
Yellowstone is home to the largest number of bison on the land in the United States.
These animals can weigh up to 900 kg. bison can run at speeds of 50 km / h.