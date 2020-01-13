National pizza week in USA: best offers from restaurants and shops
On 12 January, the U.S. launched the national week of pizza — a five-day event, during which pizzerias create special offers for pizza lovers throughout the country. This writes Newsweek.
What offer its visitors a different network of pizzerias in 2020:
Bertucci’s: if the adult will make an order of $8.99 or more, children receive their meals free. Available only on Wednesday, January 15. And on Tuesday, January 14, you will receive a free large cheese pizza if you buy any other large pizza.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Monday, January 13, you will receive half of any dish or slice of pizza, and margaritas for $5.
Blackjack Pizza: here are a few suggestions for pizzamano:
- Get a free two liter drink with any online order
- Get a large pizza and salad for $17,99
- Buy two large pizzas just for $19.99
- Buy a large pizza and CinnaBread or CheeseBread for only $15,99
Blaze Pizza: take advantage of the offer Take Two and get a half pizza and a salad selection for $9,95
Domino’s: get two dishes from the menu for $5.99 each: medium pizza, salad, cake, marble cookies, specialty chicken, oven baked sandwich, stuffed cheesy bread, boneless chicken in eight pieces or pasta.
Fresh Brothers: get a discount of $5 on online orders over $20 when you use code PICKUP5. In addition, you will receive discount $10 on online orders over $35 when you use code PICKUP10 and a discount of $15 on online orders over $50 when you use code PICKUP15. Please note that all orders must be received in the restaurant and not delivered.
Godfather’s Pizza: get a discount of $3 for every large pizza and $4 on a giant pizza.
Hungry Howie’s: choose either of the two items Mix&Match for $5,99 and you can also get a new stuffed Howie bread for $6.99 — choice of pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos and cheese.
Little Caesar’s: get a hot-N-Ready “ExtraMostBestest” pizza “Pepperoni” thin crust for $6,49 — available from 16:00 to 20:00 local time.
Monical”s Pizza: Get a 14-inch (35.5 cm) thin pizza crust with three toppings for $20. Along with pizza is salad and soft drinks.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza: 15% discount on a large pizza.
Papa Gino’s: get two large cheese pizzas for $10.99 with each.
Papa John’s: try the new extra cheese pizza with Parmesan and garlic “Alfredo” for $10.
Pizza Hut: large pizza for meat lovers for only $10 — it includes pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, beef and pork. Customers can also get 50% discount on pizza on the menu, if you use code FIFTYOFFNY (only for a limited time).
Shakey’s: get a combo of PCM, ranging from $9.99 — PCM for one includes an individual pizza with two pieces of chicken and Mojo potatoes.
Clothes in the pizza theme
Amazon: you will find a lot of clothes on the subject of pizza, including a t-shirt that says Pizza Is Always the Answer and pajamas pizzas.
Etsy: If you are looking for decoration or casual wear, there are many small pendants with pieces of pizza (made to your choice of metal) from Etsy. If your friends enjoy the pizza just like you, on this website you can buy the necklace-pizza. Each friend can wear a slice, and all slices (if they are folded) to form a whole pizza.
Kohl’s: the retailer has many items on the pizza, from blouses to bags of beans in the form of pizza, and you will also receive a 15% discount on orders over $100.
Overstock: online store of everything connected with the house, offers a huge number of ovens, knives, and stones for pizza, as well as other accessories. Get free shipping on orders over $45.
Party City: organize a pizza party? Party City has the cups for the pizza, paper plates and table linens for themed parties — receive a discount of up to $10.
World Market: the promo code SAVEBIG10 you will receive a 10% discount on your order.
Zazzle: among the options is a shirt with a picture of Space Cat Spinning a Pizza Turntable, socks with pizza and watch pizza. ZAZZLETHANKSCo use promo code to get 15% discount on any order.
Please read all the details of the shares and call your local restaurant to make sure that the offer is valid.