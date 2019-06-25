Native ex-fianc Wladimir Klitschko dream to put away her aggressive boyfriend
Relatives and close friends Hayden Panettier struggling to keep the 29-year-old actress from contact with aggressive boyfriend Brian Hickerson. They dream to leave Hayden alone and went to jail or a specialized clinic. “Family Hayden believes that the only way to help him is a deep therapy that would help him fight the demons of the past, leading to alcoholism and violence,” — said the source to Radar Online.
Native Panettiere from the beginning of her relationship with Hickerson in the summer of 2018 said that he was a bad influence on her. It was too much to drink and too much time on the riotous parties. Since then, the situation only worsened. May 2 Brian during quarrel has beaten Panettiere. Arrived in their house, the police recorded numerous injuries and bruises received ex-fiancée Wladimir Klitschko. “He hit her in the face so that she began to have dizziness,” said the Prosecutor at a subsequent trial.
However, two weeks after this incident, Panettiere, as if nothing had happened, again appeared on Hickerson.
At the new hearing, the judge officially ordered that Brian was close to Hayden closer than a hundred yards, and tried to engage her in contact by phone or email.
26 Jun Hickerson must again stand trial on charges of domestic violence. Hayden’s relatives hope the judge will send him on long-term treatment — otherwise, “if he doesn’t get the required assistance, can hurt someone else.”
Meanwhile, a source E! News reports that Panettiere still come to his senses and tries to distance himself from Brian. “Hayden realized that her relationship with him is fraught with numerous negative consequences for her personal and professional life. She intends to make changes to rebuild his life and career,” — writes the edition. And for this she should break up with Hickerson — even though it is not easy, since she still can’t overcome my feelings for him. It is reported that they do not live together.
With her fiancé, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, Hayden broke up in August last year after a nine-year romance. They have a four-year-old daughter Kaya Evdokia, who lives with his father.
