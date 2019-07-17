Native Hayden panettiere asked her to break up with her boyfriend, who had beaten her
Lover Hayden panettiere Brian Hickerson accused of domestic violence: 2 may he was arrested because he raised his hand to the actress. However, the star of the TV series “Heroes” continues to meet with him.
Brian faces a prison term — body Hayden was documented numerous traces of beatings. But, according to her family, panettiere still did not give up the boyfriend.
Things got out of control. Hayden should break up with this guy. She needs to introspect. Her family and relatives are very worried for her: for some reason, she continues this relationship and sank below. She needs to analyze the situation. It’s very sad. Hayden should switch to work and move forward. If her daughter lived with her, she would be easier to change her life, but she can’t — shared friends panettiere with People magazine.
Recall, Hayden started Dating an aspiring actor Brian Hickerson in July last year, immediately after breaking a 10-year relationship with boxer Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she had a daughter, Kaya. And if the first press shared the romantic details of the new novel the actress, then in the fall, the media began to receive news of a different nature. In October last year, the police of the city of Greenville received a call about a domestic fight: when Brian attacked his father David Hickerson. And in may, the actor showed his violent temper against Hayden.